Two charred bodies recovered & 6 rescued after fire breaks out in Sadar Bazar building

NEW DELHI: Two charred bodies were recovered, while six others were from a multi-storey building after a fire broke out in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, officials said on Thursday.

A call was received at 4.38 pm on Wednesday, regarding a blaze in a toy godown operating from a temporary tin shed on the top floor of the building located on Bahadurgarh Road near Bara Tooti Chowk, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said.

The bodies were identified as Durkheli Sharma alias Shakar (60) and Rampravesh Ray (46), natives of Bihar. They were workers in the building which also houses several shops selling bangles, toys and purses.

Six other workers residing on the top floor of the building were rescued, the officer said.

Police said that locals started stone pelting, demanding that the DFS officers show them the charred bodies. The windshield of a government vehicle was damaged in the stone pelting, they added.

“Twenty-five fire tenders were pressed into service upon receiving the call,” the officer said. The blaze was brought under control at 3.20 am on Thursday, he added.

Police personnel on patrol in the Sadar Bazar area rushed to the spot after receiving information and alerted the fire brigade. Six people were rescued during the operation, police said. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Bazar station, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.