NEW DELHI: Two 18-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring three men during a confrontation in Delhi’s Shastri Park area.

The incident occurred on 25 July, following a dispute between co-workers.

Police said the accused, Gautam and Hidayatulla, attacked Vikash, with Ganesh and Gulshan injured while intervening.

All three victims were hospitalised, and further investigation is ongoing, officials confirmed.