Two buses collide in Ggm’s underpass, traffic blocked for 3 hours

Gurugram: Two buses collided at the Mahavir Chowk underpass blocking traffic in the area for nearly three hours on Monday morning, police said. A Haryana Roadways bus and a DTC bus were involved in the accident, which happened around 7 am today.

The drivers of both buses sustained injuries but no passengers wee wounded in the collision, they said.

According to police, the front side of both buses were damaged in the accident. A crane had to be deployed and after three hours of efforts, the buses were removed from the underpass. Traffic was affected at the spot for nearly three hours, police said.

Police has not received any complaint on the matter, a senior officer said.

After the buses were pulled out with the help of a crane, movement of vehicles resumed in the underpass. According to police’s preliminary investigation, the Haryana Roadways bus entered the Mahavir Chowk underpass, which is a one-way road, from the wrong direction and hit the DTC bus, which was carrying 12

passengers.