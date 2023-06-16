Two brothers stabbed by neighbour over parking issue

New Delhi: Two brother were allegedly stabbed by their neighbour over the issue of parking a scooter in northwest Delhi’s Kirari area, police said on Thursday.



According to police, they received information on Thursday at 12.03 am about an incident of stabbing.

A police team reached the spot at Inder Enclave Kirari where they met victim Pardeep Chaudhary. He said his neighbour Rahul stabbed him and his brother Manish Kumar with a sharp-edged object on the issue of parking of a scooter on the street, police said.

Both the injured were taken to Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri for treatment, police said.

Based on the statement of the complainant and medico legal cases of the victims, a case was registered at the Prem Nagar police station. During investigation, Rahul (24), a resident of Inder Enclave-I, Kirari, was apprehended. Further investigation is in progress, they added.

Man, 21, stabbed to death



A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons in west Delhi’s Nangloi area while he was sitting in an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when Anash was sitting in his cousin Naim’s e-rickshaw and two men, Sameer Qureshi and Sameer Ansari, walked up to them and started

quarrelling over who would ride the e-rickshaw.

As the argument escalated, the duo caught hold of Anash and Qureshi stabbed him, before fleeing away, the police said.

Naim took his injured cousin to a hospital in Mangolpuri, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the duo were apprehended on Thursday, the police said.