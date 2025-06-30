Two brothers held for Tikona Park murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two brothers in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man over a mobile phone dispute in central Delhi’s Tikona Park.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Prasad Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Roshan (22) and Nitish (21), both sons of Ram Narayan, resident of Patel Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, on June 8, a distress call reporting a stabbing incident at Tikona Park was received at the Prasad Nagar police station.

Upon arrival, police found a severely injured man who had been stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A murder case was registered under an FIR at the Prasad Nagar Police Station.

The investigation quickly led to the arrest of Roshan. During questioning, Roshan confessed and revealed the involvement of his younger brother, Nitish, in the crime.

However, Nitish had fled the scene and remained at large, prompting police to intensify their manhunt.

Under the supervision of Inspector Subhash Chander, SHO Prasad Nagar, and the guidance of ACP Ashish Kumar, a dedicated team, including SI Rahul, SI Ashok, and HC Mukesh, was formed.

The team relied on field surveillance, local intelligence, and informers to track the absconding accused. A breakthrough came when the team received a tip-off that Nitish would be visiting his parents at Jheel Park.

Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and apprehended Nitish after a brief chase. He was positively identified

by an eyewitness.

During interrogation, Nitish confessed to his role in the murder. Police say the brothers had a heated argument with the victim over a mobile phone dispute, which escalated into a violent altercation resulting in the stabbing.