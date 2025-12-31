Two brothers held for fatally stabbing man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly stabbing a 33-year-old man to death near a park in the Shastri Park area of northeast Delhi.

The victim, identified as Wasim, was attacked on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and later taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The accused, Shakir (26) and Islam alias Border (22), were arrested and allegedly confessed during interrogation, citing a prior dispute with the victim.

A forensic team examined the scene, and CCTV footage was analysed. Further investigation is underway.