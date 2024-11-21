Two brothers arrested in ₹11L pension scam: Police

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two brothers linked to a scam that involved 11.7 lakh rupees, targeting a pensioner under the pretense of completing pension-related documentation.

The accused were identified as Lochan Prasad (28), and Vikas Kumar (32), both sons of Babu Lal resident of Bade Rabeli, Jait Khambha Para, Shakti, Chattisgarh.

According to the police, the incident came to light when a New Delhi resident reported losing 11.7 lakh rupees after being duped into sharing banking details through a fraudulent online form.

The complainant, a pensioner, was misled by an individual impersonating a Treasury Officer from Gwalior.

The fraudster convinced the victim to complete supposed pension-related documentation through a malicious link, resulting in multiple unauthorised transactions from the

victim’s account.

Upon registering an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS, the Cyber Cell formed a team led by Inspector Vikas Buldak.

Following a meticulous trail analysis, it was discovered that 5 lakh rupees from the stolen funds had been transferred to an account belonging to Prasad in Chhattisgarh.

The stolen funds were routed to accounts in West Bengal and Odisha, with cash withdrawals made at ATMs in Asansol.

CCTV footage from ATMs and local stores, along with technical surveillance, pinpointed the suspects’ activities across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Following multiple raids, Prasad was arrested, and during interrogation, he confessed to opening accounts for Rs 5,000 under Kumar’s instructions.