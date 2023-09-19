Two brothers arrested for drug trafficking

New Delhi: Delhi police has apprehended two brothers for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.



The accused were identified as Tej Singh (27) and Subedar Singh (20), both residents of Nihal Vihar, Nangloi, Delhi, both the accused are brothers.

The apprehension of both the accused resulted in the seizure of a staggering 915 grams of heroin with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 1 crore.

The arrest unfolded following a tip-off received by the police team, indicating that Tej Singh and his associate were planning to deliver a consignment of heroin near the signal of Sector 23-24, Rohini, Delhi. Acting swiftly on this information, a dedicated team was assembled to conduct the operation.

According to the police, a well-coordinated trap was set, resulting in the successful apprehension of both accused in possession of 915 grams of heroin.

This haul, valued at more than Rs 1 crore in the international narcotics market, has dealt a significant blow to the illicit drug trade. Subsequently, a case was registered under section 21 NDPS Act, at the Crime Branch, Delhi.

During the investigation, the accused divulged a troubling history of involvement in the drug trade. It was revealed that the brothers had initially become associated with the narcotics business through a common friend.

Their elder brother, Kunwar Singh, had also been engaged in drug trafficking and had utilized their taxi for transporting drugs, earning approximately Rs 20,000 per round from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

In 2018, Kunwar Singh was arrested in a narcotics-related case by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, subsequently leading Tej and Subedar to form connections with drug peddlers from UP and venture into the lucrative drug trade. They have been operating in the Delhi area for the past 10 months.

Tej Singh had a prior brush with the law, as indicated under section 33/52 Delhi Excise Act, at Vivek Vihar police station. Both brothers come from modest educational backgrounds, with Tej Singh having completed his 12th grade and Subedar Singh having studied up to the 10th grade.

Their father works as a taxi driver in Delhi, and it was economic struggles that initially pushed them into illegal activities, with Tej resorting to smuggling illegal liquor in his taxi before landing in jail in 2019.

The brothers’ incarceration exposed them to the criminal underworld, as they came into contact with a drug peddler from UP during visits to Tihar Jail. This encounter eventually led them down a perilous path into the world of drug trafficking.