Two brothers arrested for attempted murder of financier in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for a late-night attempted murder of a private financer, following an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.

The accused were identified as Bunty alias Shakti Soni, and Prem Soni, both residents of Dwarka, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the assault, which took place near Metro Station Gate No. 1 in Sector 9, left the financier, Jai Prakash Yadav, with severe head injuries. Yadav remains unconscious and in critical condition, according to police sources.

A PCR call alerted Dwarka South Police Station around 12:26 am to an assault. The caller, Yadav’s wife, reported her husband, a private financier, had been attacked with a brick and was unconscious.

Yadav, who provides loans to e-rickshaw drivers, had loaned money to his alleged attackers, brothers Bunty and Prem Soni.

An argument broke out while they were drinking, leading Yadav to strike them with a belt.

In retaliation, Bunty hit Yadav with a brick while Prem used a wooden stick. Yadav was hospitalised in serious condition. Both brothers are in custody, and forensic evidence has been collected for the case.