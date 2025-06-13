Two boys injured after coming in contact with high tension wire

New Delhi: Two minor boys sustained burn injuries after coming into contact with a high-tension wire during a house fire in Nangloi area, officials from the DFS said on Thursday. The incident occurred around 6:36 pm on Wednesday in Sainik Colony. Three fire tenders responded and brought the blaze under control by 9:25 pm. DFS chief Atul Garg said the injured boys, Suryansh (10) and Ritik (9), were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Suryansh suffered 35 per cent burns, Ritik 19 per cent. Both are stable.