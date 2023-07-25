Two bodies recovered from Hindon River in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Bodies of two youths who were drowned in flooded Hindon River on Sunday were recovered by NDRF teams on Monday morning after an over night rescue operation in Ghaziabad.

The victims identified as Adarsh Sharma (18) and Krish Mishra (22), both residents of Karheda village situated on the banks of Hindon river. On Sunday evening, both went to Hindon river to see the flood and drowned.

Bhaskar Verma, Assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad said that the bodies were handed over to families after performing post-mortem.

“Police was informed by locals that two youths were drowned in the river. Rescue operation was started immediately but due to dark, they could not be recovered in night. On Monday morning, NDRF teams recovered their bodies which were handed over to police,” said Verma. “We appeal people not to go near river till the over flowing river comes to normal situation,” the ACP added.

Due to continuous rise in the water level in the Hindon river of Ghaziabad, water is continuously increasing in many villages and colonies. In some colonies, the more than six to seven feet water has accumulated due to which power supply has been stopped forcing people to move out of their houses as the rising water level is posing threat.

To carry out the rescue operation, a team from the National Disaster Response Force and the Sahibabad police employed motorboats to evacuate the residents. More than 700 people have been relocated to safer areas, while others sought refuge with their relatives.

The administration and police are urging people to shift to safer place or relief camps made at community centre and schools.