Two auto lifters nabbed in Delhi, inspired by ‘Dhoom,’ says police

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police has arrested two auto lifters inspired by the Bollywood movie “Dhoom.”

The accused has been identified as Rahul alias Bhondu (22), a resident of Mubarakpur Dabas, Delhi, and Tarun (19), a resident of Sultan Puri, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused were nabbed during a night patrol on Road No. 43, Main Pitampura Road.

The duo was intercepted while riding a Yamaha R-15, a sport racing bike, without valid documents. Upon checking the bike’s registration on the police database ZIPNET, it was found to have been reported stolen from the Nihal Vihar area under an e-FIR.

During interrogation, Tarun disclosed that another stolen motorcycle, a Hero Honda Splendor, was hidden in the Tura Mandi area of Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-II. The police team immediately recovered this second bike, which had also been reported stolen in Nihal Vihar under an e-FIR. The Anti-Auto Theft Squad team, under the directives of DCP Outer District, launched the special operation to target active auto lifters and snatchers in the region.

The team included SI Deepak, ASI Ramesh, ASI Arvind Kumar, HC Parveen, and Ct. Aryadeep, led by Inspector Parveen Kumar and supervised by ACP

Narender Khatri.

The accused Rahul, one of the accused, revealed that he was inspired by the popular Bollywood movie Dhoom and wanted to become a notorious auto lifter.

Rahul has a history of criminal activities and is already involved in three other cases of robbery and motor vehicle theft. The police successfully recovered two stolen motorcycles, a Yamaha R-15 and a Hero Honda Splendor following the arrest of two auto lifters inspired by “Dhoom”.