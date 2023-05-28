Two auto lifters held, 12 motorcycles recovered

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested 2 auto lifters and recovered a dozen of two-wheelers, cops have claimed to work out 12 cases of auto theft, police said on Sunday.



The accused persons have been identified as Rohit Chauhan (23) and Karan Kumar aka Raju (22), both residents of Central Delhi.

Special CP Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said secret information was received by ASI Dilbag that Rohit along with his associate Karan Kumar aka Raju who has committed theft of many motorcycles in several parts of Delhi would come to sell stolen motorcycles near West Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi and laying a good trap could help in their apprehending along with stolen motorcycles.

Later, a team comprising SI Pawan, ASI Dilbag, ASI Rajesh, ASI Sunil Kumar, ASI Kaptan Singh, ASI Bijender Singh, HC Yogender and HC Dilip Kumar led by Inspector Mahender Lal and under the supervision of ACP Santosh Kumar

was constituted by DCP Vichitra Veer and Joint CP S.D. Mishra to nab the auto-lifters, Yadav said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid in a park near West Enclave Pitampura, Delhi and accused Rohit Chauhan and Karan Kumar were nabbed with two motorcycles. On verification, both motorcycles were found stolen from West Delhi.

During sustained interrogation, 10 more stolen motorcycles/scooty were recovered at their instance, Yadav confirmed.

Both the accused, Rohit Chauhan and Karan Kumar were school friends. They used to keep surveillance on unattended two-wheelers in the parking area. With the help of the master key, they used to steal two-wheelers, Special CP Crime Branch added.