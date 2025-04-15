Two auto drivers in cop net for robbing IB official at knifepoint

NEW DELHI: Two auto-rickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Intelligence Bureau officer at knifepoint near RK Ashram Marg here, police said on Monday.

The complainant on April 11 went to a restaurant in Paharganj from where the accused -- Akhtar Raja (41) and Ghulam Raza (25) -- started following him, they said.

At around 1 am, when the complainant, who works at the Intelligence Bureau, was waiting for an auto-rickshaw at the RK Ashram Marg traffic signal, the two men robbed him at knifepoint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

The accused took his wallet, which contained his debit and credit cards, Aadhaar card, voter ID, CGHS card, and Rs 1,500 in cash, the officer said.

A case in this matter was registered at the Mandir Marg Police Station, and CCTV footage from the area was collected and analysed.

“A suspicious auto-rickshaw -- Akhtar -- was identified while reviewing the footage. He was tracked and apprehended,” the officer said.

During questioning, Akhtar allegedly confessed to his involvement and revealed that he and Raza had planned the robbery after following the victim from a restaurant in Paharganj.

The police said Akhtar dropped off Raza near the RK Ashram Marg traffic signal.

Raza then approached the complainant and robbed him at knifepoint.

Subsequently, Raza was arrested and he confessed to the crime, he said.

The complainant’s wallet, Aadhaar and voter ID cards, along with Rs 725 in cash have been recovered. The knife used in the robbery and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime were also recovered at the instance of the accused, he added.

Both are auto-rickshaw drivers and natives of Bihar’s Kishanganj district, the DCP added