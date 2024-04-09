Two arrested in Gurugram over complex cyber fraud scheme

GURUGRAM: The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram police has arrested two cyber fraudsters including an employee from AU small finance bank for their involvement in a cyber fraud operation, where the accused arranged the bank accounts through a gaming app for the cyber criminals for their illicit activities. The police were alerted about the cyber fraud ring through a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar.



The arrested accused were identified as Jaildar Barar (31), a resident of Charan Ka Phatak, Jaipur, and Nitesh (38), a resident of Chomu, Jaipur.

According to the Police, the duo is accused of luring individuals into adding their bank accounts to a gaming app under the pretense of earning money, only to then divert these accounts to cybercriminals for illicit activities.

The arrests were made in Gurugram and Jaipur on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, marking a notable achievement in the fight against cybercrime in the region.

The accused were caught after a complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, on January 25. The complaint detailed a fraudulent scheme encountered through a Snapchat advertisement, which led to a substantial financial loss of approximately Rs 1.12 crore for the victim.

The accused Jaildar Barar, reportedly an employee of AU Small Finance Bank, and Nitesh, associated with Birla Insurance Company, allegedly orchestrated a complex scam involving the misuse of bank accounts for transferring defrauded money.

During interrogation, Barar confessed to transferring around Rs 26 lakh of the illicit funds to an account named Akhil Trading, receiving a Rs1 lakh kickback and a 2% commission of the defrauded amount for his role.

This case has shed light on a larger network of bank employees implicated in various cyber fraud cases, with a total of 10 bank employees now in custody, as per the Gurugram Police. The investigation aims to unravel the full extent of this cybercriminal enterprise and bring all involved to justice.

The police have managed to recover Rs 30,000 from the suspects. Further actions and court proceedings are underway.