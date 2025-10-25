Two arrested in Gurugram for urinating from moving vehicle

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Friday arrested two men after one of them allegedly urinated through the open door of a moving car, an official said.

The police action came after a purported video of the Thursday night incident went viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Mohit (23) and Anuj (25), residents of Haryana’s Jhajjar. Police have also recovered the black Mahindra Thar from their possession, he added. pti