Two arrested in ₹8L burglary case: Cops

NEW DELHI: Two seasoned burglars involved in an Rs 8 lakh theft from a shop in Kakrola, Dwarka, have been arrested by Delhi Police following an extensive investigation.

The incident was reported via a complaint at the Dwarka North Police Station.

The accused, Manoj Kumar (34), a resident of Nishant Park, Dwarka, and Ashok Kumar (39), a resident of Suvidha Enclave, Baprola Vihar, Najafgarh, have a history of burglary, snatching, and robbery. They were tracked down through meticulous analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras.

The burglary took place on the night of March 21-22, 2025, and was registered under an e-FIR at Dwarka North Police Station. The suspects had used a taxi during the crime, which became a crucial lead in identifying them.

Based on this information, police arrested Ashok Kumar from Gurugram on March 28, recovering a car used in the crime along with house-breaking tools. His accomplice, Manoj Kumar, was arrested on March 30 from Bahadurgarh, and four mobile phones were seized from them.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the crime due to financial difficulties. Ashok Kumar confessed that he planned the burglary to buy his wife a gift for their wedding anniversary.

Both had previously been involved in nearly two dozen cases of burglary, theft, and snatching across Delhi.

A special team from the PO and Jail Bail Cell, led by Inspector Manish Yadav and supervised by ACP Ram Avatar, conducted multiple raids, analysed CCTV footage, and used manual intelligence to track the criminals. Their efforts led to solving 12 pending cases linked to the duo. Further investigations are underway to identify other possible offences.