Two arrested for stabbing man to death in South Delhi

New Delhi: Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man to death over personal enmity in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai, police said on Tuesday.



Sachin, a resident of Raju Park in Devli, was stopped by the two accused — Devraj and Ayush Thapa both 18-year-old — near his house around 11:30 am on Monday and stabbed him following an altercation, a police official said.

The victim was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by his brother and family members where he was declared dead, police said.

The accused were identified following CCTV footage analysis and apprehended, the senior police officer said, adding the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

According to the officer, the victim and accused had a quarrel last year following which Sachin had threatened them with dire consequences which might be the motive behind the crime.

A video of the purported incident has surfaced on social media showing two persons attacking the man on a street. The duo kept attacking Sachin while he tried to save himself, the video showed.