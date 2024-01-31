Two arrested for robbing cab driver using toy gun

The Delhi Police has arrested two men in a high-profile robbery case where the accused threatened a driver with a toy gun and stole his cab.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Prashant Vihar Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajesh (38), resident of Mangol Pur Khurd, Delhi, and Sagar (22), resident of Jhuggi Sultan Puri, Delhi.

According to the police, late on the night of Monday, a distressing incident shook Prashant Vihar when the victim, an Ola cab driver, was robbed at gun and knife point by two masked assailants. The culprits commandeered his Swift Dzire, along with his mobile phone, before abandoning him near Ganda Nala, Sector-24.

The case, registered under sections 392/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Prashant Vihar Police Station, triggered immediate action from the local law enforcement.

A specialised team of the Delhi Police meticulously analysed CCTV footage and employed both human intelligence and technical surveillance.

Their relentless pursuit culminated in the arrest of the suspects on Awantika Road, Rohini.

The accused, identified as Rajesh and Sagar, confessed to their involvement under interrogation.

The police recovered the stolen Swift Dzire, the victim’s mobile phone, a Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen in a separate case, and the weapons used in the crime, a toy pistol and a knife. Additionally,

a mobile phone used by the accused to book the Ola cab was also seized.