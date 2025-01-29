Two arrested for murder of 21-yr-old over mobile phone

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the brutal murder of a 21-year-old man over selling a mobile phone.

The accused were identified as Anas (22) resident of C-Block Shriram Colony, Khajuri Khas, Delhi, and Sahil (22) resident of E-Block Shri Ram Colony, Khajuri Khas, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the investigation began on January 19, wahen a mutilated male body was discovered near Kabristan 9 Gaj Peer Baba Majar.

The victim’s face was severely disfigured, complicating identification. A forensic team inspected the crime scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem, revealing pre-mortem injuries from blunt and sharp objects.

After extensive efforts, the deceased was identified as Shamshuddin (21), a meat shop worker from Wazirabad.

A case was registered under an FIR and a dedicated team, led by Inspector Pankaj Tomar, was formed to investigate.

Through CCTV footage and call data records, two suspects were traced to Hyderabad. Following an intensive house-to-house search, the accused, Anas (22) and Sahil (22), were arrested and brought to Delhi on transit remand.

Interrogation revealed that Shamshuddin had given a mobile phone to Sahil to sell but was not paid.

A quarrel ensued, during which Shamshuddin humiliated Sahil by forcing him to crouch like a chicken and recorded a video.

Sahil and Anas, threatened by exposure, conspired to kill Shamshuddin on January 16, using a knife and stones. The police recovered the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, and the accused’s mobile phones. Both suspects, with criminal backgrounds, face multiple IPC charges.