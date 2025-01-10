Two arrested for killing man over verbal abuse

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the murder of a 25-year-old man in north west Delhi’s Rampura area over verbal abuse and humiliation in the work place.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Keshav Puram Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Golu (25) son of Raj Kumar, and the accused were identified as Ranjeet (30) and Neeraj Verma (23), both the deceased and accused were residents of Rampura, Delhi.

According to the police, on January 7, a PCR call alerted police to a foul smell coming from a locked room in Rampura around 10:03 pm.

Upon entering, authorities discovered a decomposed male body with an Aadhar card identifying the deceased as Golu.

The victim’s identity was later confirmed by his sister. An FIR under Section 103(1) BNS was registered at

PS Keshav Puram.

A dedicated police team led by ACP Satender Kumar and SHO Rajendra Kumar, supported by multiple officers, initiated a thorough investigation.

CCTV footage and local intelligence were analysed, and Instagram reels created by Golu and Ranjeet provided key evidence linking the suspects to the crime.

Following raids at multiple locations, the two accused were apprehended and confessed to the murder.

The deceased Golu and the accused had worked together at a tent house and a footwear factory, where Golu frequently humiliated and abused them.

The accused claimed Golu had physically assaulted them, prompting them to seek revenge.

Both suspects have no prior criminal history. Further investigation is ongoing to determine their potential involvement in other cases.

The swift action by the Keshav Puram police, including the innovative use of social media for evidence, highlights their commitment to solving crimes efficiently.