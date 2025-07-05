Two arrested for harassing minor girl in Nand Nagri

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing a 15-year-old girl in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, an official said on Friday.

On March 4, the girl along with her friend was walking near the Shani Bazaar road when four men on a bike and a scooter started following them and, made lewd comments. When the girl confronted them, the accused hurled abuses at them and one of them spat on the teenager’s face, the official said.

Due to fear, the girl initially kept quite but moved to the police on June 30. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining two accused.