Two arrested for assaulting traffic staff who halted them for flouting norms

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly assaulting traffic staff who halted them for flouting norms in northwest Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Mahuban Chowk in the Maurya Enclave area, when traffic staff intercepted Mohit (28) and Parveen (34) -- both residents of Pitampura -- driving a Scooty on the wrong side without wearing helmets, DCP (Northwest)

Bhisham Singh said.

Asked to show their driving licence, the duo misbehaved and manhandled the traffic staff. Soon three to four of their associates joined in, leading to a scuffle, the DCP said.

The group allegedly assaulted the on-duty staff, tore their uniforms and even took away the mobile phone of a constable, the officer said.

Police have launched a search for the remaining accused after registering a case under the relevant sections of law at the Maurya Enclave police station, he said.