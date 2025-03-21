Two arrested for ₹20L gold theft

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two thieves for the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the C.R. Park Police Station. The accused were identified as Prakash Kumar (34), a resident of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi and Rohit, a resident of Indra Camp,

New Delhi.

According to the police, the theft occurred on March 16, when the complainant, a resident of C.R. Park, reported that unknown individuals had entered his home and stolen jewellery while he was away.

An e-FIR was registered under sections 305/331(3)/317(2)/3(5) B.N.S., and an investigation was initiated immediately. A special team led by SHO/C.R. Park and supervised by ACP/C.R. Park was formed to nab the accused.

The team, including SI Mohit Kumar, ASI Kailash, ASI Dharmveer, HC Vedprakash, HC Mahipal, HC Manjeet, and Ct. Krishan, meticulously examined around 30 CCTV cameras from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

The entry and exit routes used by the accused were identified, and images of the suspects were developed.

Based on surveillance and technical analysis, the suspects were identified as Prakash Kumar and Rohit, an active BC of the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

Rohit was apprehended first, followed by Prakash Kumar’s arrest in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. During interrogation, both confessed, leading to the recovery of stolen gold necklaces, chains, rings, a diamond necklace, and silver jewelry. Prakash Kumar has nine prior cases, while Rohit is a habitual offender. The police’s swift action led to the case’s resolution, and the officers involved have been suitably rewarded.