Two arrested by Delhi Crime Branch in fake ‘No Entry’ sticker fraud racket

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two more members of an organised “traffic fraud and extortion” syndicate accused of selling counterfeit stickers to commercial vehicle drivers to bypass enforcement during restricted “No Entry” hours in the capital.



The accused have been identified as Jai Bhagwan (38), a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, and Shivam Sharma (26) from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police said Bhagwan is one of the masterminds of the network, while Sharma worked as a key associate responsible for distributing the fraudulent stickers used by the gang.

According to investigators, the syndicate facilitated the illegal movement of commercial goods vehicles during restricted hours by selling counterfeit stickers, locally known as “marka”, to drivers and transporters. The stickers were sold for between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 per vehicle each month and were falsely projected as providing immunity from traffic enforcement and challans. The arrests were made during the investigation of two cases registered at the Crime Branch police station following complaints by Delhi Traffic Police personnel. Several drivers of light and heavy commercial vehicles had attempted to evade checking by displaying suspicious stickers, key rings or marks claiming exemption from enforcement.

During the probe, police used technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to uncover what they described as an organised criminal network operating a parallel system of fraud and extortion. Investigators said the accused cheated vehicle owners and drivers while also attempting to intimidate traffic personnel.

Police said the syndicate filmed traffic officers, edited clips to pressure them, while two accused were arrested with fake stickers.