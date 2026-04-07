Two arrested at IGIA in ISI-linked arms trafficking case

New Delhi: Two key operatives of a transnational arms trafficking and terror module, allegedly backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.



Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch apprehended the accused—Imran (37), a resident of Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Mohammad Kamran (27), also from Bulandshahr—after Look Out Circulars were issued against them in connection with an ongoing probe into an international arms smuggling network.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of the Crime Branch, led by Inspectors Man Singh and Sunder Gautam under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal.

The case relates to an FIR registered on March 14 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Sections 15, 16 and 18 of the UAPA were invoked on March 31 based on developments in the investigation.

Police said the accused were key members of an international arms trafficking module allegedly run by kingpin Shahbaz Ansari. With their arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 12. So far, investigators have recovered 23 sophisticated foreign-made firearms, including a submachine gun, along with 211 live cartridges.

During interrogation, Imran and Kamran allegedly revealed their role in procuring illegal weapons from Nepal and smuggling them into India through covert routes. The weapons were transported in dismantled form to evade detection and later reassembled before being supplied to criminal and anti-national elements across Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

Based on their disclosures, police recovered a Maruti Swift car from Bulandshahr that had specially fabricated hidden cavities used for concealing arms. A .30 bore Chinese-made pistol with five cartridges was recovered at Imran’s instance, while a .32 bore revolver with six cartridges was recovered at

Kamran’s instance.

Investigators suspect the network operated under the guidance of foreign handlers linked to the ISI, with weapons allegedly routed from Pakistan via Thailand and Nepal before being smuggled into India.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the network and identify other associates involved in the cross-border arms

trafficking conspiracy.