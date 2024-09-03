Two Arrested at IGI Airport for Smuggling 6.4 kg of Suspected Marijuana Worth Rs 3.21 Crores

NEW DELHI: Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, have arrested two Indian passengers, identified as Money and Kamal Kumar, for smuggling a green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana. The suspects arrived on September 1, 2024, by flight 6E1076 from Phuket to Terminal 3 at IGI Airport.



Based on profiling, the passengers were intercepted at the Green Channel for an X-ray examination of their baggage by customs officers on duty. During the search, 21 polythene pouches containing the green narcotic substance, concealed in a green and purple trolley bag, were discovered. The total net weight of the suspected ganja/marijuana was found to be 6,419 gms, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 3.21 crores.



Upon testing, the preliminary substance appeared to be ganja/marijuana. The passengers were found to have violated provisions of Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and committed offences punishable under Sections 20, 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Consequently, the suspects were arrested under Section 43(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985, at around 12:30 hrs on September 2, 2024. The green-coloured substance, suspected to be ganja/marijuana, was seized along with the concealing materials and packaging under Section 43(A) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

