Two apprehended for supplying illegal firearms in Capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two active members of an inter-state firearms syndicate and recovered six high-quality weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Asararul Haque (30) son of Mazhar Ali Waris resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and Ram Parvesh Singh (33) son of Rajaram Singh resident of Village Baraipulala, Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused were allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Haryana.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asararul Haque and Ram Prvesh Singh, both residents of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on sustained intelligence and after months of surveillance, a team led by Inspectors Ranjeet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash, apprehended the duo near Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi on April 29.

The operation resulted in the seizure of two .32 bore semi-automatic pistols with two extra magazines and four single-shot pistols.

These firearms had been procured from suppliers in Madhya Pradesh and were intended for delivery to local criminals and arms traffickers operating in and around Delhi.

The breakthrough followed intelligence inputs that gangsters in Delhi and NCR were sourcing sophisticated weapons from MP-based suppliers.

After tracking the suspects for over four months, the Special Cell received a tip-off regarding a planned arms delivery in Delhi.

The raiding team laid a trap at the designated location and successfully intercepted the accused with the firearms in their possession.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell Police Station (FIR No. 141/25 dated April 30, 2025).

Authorities confirmed that further interrogation of the accused is underway to identify and apprehend additional members of the

firearms syndicate.