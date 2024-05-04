Two apprehended for murder of teen over relationship with a girl

NEW DELHI: Two juveniles have been apprehended by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old boy, allegedly over a dispute related to a romantic relationship with a girl.



The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Okhla Industrial Area Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Shivam (18), a resident of D-147, JJ Camp, Okhla, Phase-II, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the tragedy unfolded when two PCR calls were made to the Okhla Industrial Area Police Station.

The first call, at 5:27 pm, indicated an injured young man at an unspecified location, with the caller unable to explain how the injuries occurred. Just minutes later, at 5:31 pm, another call reported the injured youth. By 6:22 pm, a call from Apollo Hospital confirmed that Shivam was critically wounded during a quarrel at Salora Park and had been rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police inquiry revealed that Shivam, along with two friends Santosh and Dharmender had arrived at the park around 5:11 pm. A short time later, Shivam staggered out and collapsed on a nearby footpath while bleeding from his neck, which led to the emergency calls and an immediate police response.

The crime scene was examined by forensic experts.

Investigators identified the assailants as juveniles.

Both have been apprehended under IPC sections 302/34, signifying murder committed by several persons.

They are both known to the victim and also reside in JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II.

Delhi Police are intensively investigating the murder of the 18-year-old boy,

focusing on motives suggested by early evidence to involve personal animosities

tied to relationship issues with a girl. Further inquiries are being conducted to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to this tragic confrontation.

Authorities are dedicated to thoroughly investigating the case, and examining the complex relational dynamics and interactions among the involved parties.