Two apprehended for murder of teen after clash between rival groups in Jahangirpuri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile for the murder of an 18-year-old following a violent clash between two rival groups in Jahangirpuri, officials said.

Police said they received a PCR call about the incident at the Jahangirpuri police station on March 3. The accused has been identified as Hasmat alias Ashu (23), son of Anwar alias Anu, a resident of CD Park in Jahangirpuri.

According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a long-standing rivalry between two groups in the locality. The case was registered on March 4 under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act at the Jahangirpuri police station.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on March 3 outside a jhuggi in CD Park, where a quarrel broke out between the groups. During the clash, firing and stone-pelting allegedly took place, leaving three people injured.

The injured were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for further treatment. One of the victims, Rehmatulla alias Bhola (18), who sustained a gunshot wound, later succumbed to his injuries.

Two others — Aftab (18), who suffered a head injury due to stone-pelting, and Sahjaan Ali, who sustained a stab wound — were also injured.

Based on the complaint of eyewitness Jamir Ahmad, police formed a special team and conducted raids at suspected hideouts. Hasmat was arrested and a juvenile accomplice apprehended. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Mangal Bazar at the instance of the accused. Police said efforts are underway to arrest other associates involved in the crime.