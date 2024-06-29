Two apprehended for brutal murder and sexual assault of 10-year-old girl in Narela

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two individuals for the murder and sexual assault of a 10-year-old minor girl in an abandoned plot in Outer–North Delhi’s Narela area.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Narela Police Station.

The accused were identified as Rahul (20), and Devdutt (30), both residents of Sec-A6, Narela, Delhi. According to the Police, the incident occurred after the young girl went missing while playing in her locality.

Her lifeless body was discovered smashed, with her head bearing the impact of a fatal blow. The tragedy began when the girl’s father alerted the police about her disappearance at 12:29 am on Friday.

According to the victim’s father, his daughter had gone out to play after dinner at around 9:45 pm. After her prolonged absence, the family began to search for her and made a PCR call when they failed to locate her.

Arriving at the crime scene, the police found the girl’s body in an abandoned plot, where she had been found after being sexually assaulted by two individuals, later identified as Rahul and Devdutt.

The duo, both from the locality, were apprehended by the Delhi Police and are currently under interrogation.

Rahul and Devdutt were both working in factories located in the Narela area. Further details remain under investigation. A case under Section 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 376D (rape), and the Pocso Act has been registered.

The investigators have conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene, with photographs and exhibits being collected for further analysis.