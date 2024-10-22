Two agents nabbed for fake Serbian visa scam

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested two Punjab-based agents involved in arranging fake Serbian Visas on the passport of a passenger for international travel.

The IGI Airport Police were informed about the scam after a passenger was deported from UAE along with the fake Visa.

The accused were identified as Harjinder Singh alias Gill (31), a resident of Punjab, and Saurav alias Harry (26), resident of Punjab.

According to the police, the case came to light when Sarvan Kumar (36), a resident of Pathankot, Punjab, was deported from the UAE after attempting to board a

flight to Serbia.

UAE authorities detected a fake Serbian visa in Sarvan Kumar’s passport, leading to his deportation to India.

Upon his return to IGI Airport, Indian officials discovered the fraudulent visa, sparking an investigation. Kumar admitted to paying Rs 8.5 lakh to agents Harjinder Singh and Saurav for illegal entry into Serbia and a promised job.

A team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal arrested the suspects in Punjab, where

they confessed.