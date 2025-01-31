Two agents held in fake Poland visa racket at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police arrested two Delhi-based agents for facilitating fake Poland visas for two passengers, who were detained during immigration checks. The arrested individuals, Udaypal Singh (42) and Tajinder Singh (51), were implicated in a racket that exploited individuals seeking jobs abroad.

The case began on January 12, when two Indian nationals, Saurav Kumar (25) and Sumit Kumar (27) from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, were deported from Dubai after being caught with counterfeit Poland visas. The pair had intended to travel to Poland via Dubai but were detained at Dubai Airport due to suspicious documents.

Upon their return to IGI Airport, a thorough investigation revealed the fake visas on their passports. The passengers disclosed they had paid Rs 10 lakh to an agent, Paramjeet Singh, to facilitate their travel and job arrangements in Poland. Paramjeet was arrested, and further interrogation led to the identification of Udaypal Singh and Tajinder Singh as key players in the racket.

Udaypal, a printing press owner, admitted to producing fake visas and is a repeat offender, previously arrested in 2024 for similar crimes. Tajinder Singh played a pivotal role in coordinating the operations. Authorities continue to investigate other members of the racket and financial connections.