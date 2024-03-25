Two agents arrested in separate incidents for fake visa racket

NEW DELHI: The IGI Delhi Airport Police team has arrested two agents from Punjab in two separate incidents for their involvement in arranging counterfeit VISAS for travelers. The police received information about these agents from an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Sajjan Singh alias Sanju (30), son of Gurdeep Singh a resident of Tootwala, Abhoar, Fazilka, Punjab, and Sikander Singh (36), son of Hoozur Singh a resident of Masanian, Batala, Gurdaspur, Punjab.

As per the Police, in the first case, agent Sajjan Singh was nabbed after facilitating a counterfeit Chinese sticker visa for a passenger in Malaysia, enabling them to exit the country despite overstaying for 1.5 years. The deception was discovered when the passenger, Balraj Singh, arrived at IGI Airport from Malaysia, leading to Sajjan Singh’s arrest under various charges including forgery.

Similarly, the second case involved Sikander Singh, who arranged for a passenger’s travel from Jordan to India using someone else’s passport. This intricate scheme was exposed when the passenger’s appearance did not match the passport photo, resulting in Sikander Singh’s arrest on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

These arrests highlight a broader network of agents who entice individuals with the promise of convenient and cost-effective international travel, only to involve them in illegal activities.

The agents are accused of deceiving unsuspecting passengers with the promise of facilitating their travel abroad and return, exploiting their trust for financial gain. Both Sajjan Singh and Sikander Singh operated their own syndicates, targeting vulnerable victims on social media and other platforms.