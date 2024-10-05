Two add’l shooters arrested in Naraina car showroom firing

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang involved in the firing at Car Street showroom, Naraina, after a high-stakes, five-state chase.



The accused were identified as Aakash alias Bholi (19), son of Late Kaptan, a resident of Sundana, Rohtak, Haryana, and Sumit alias Kala (29), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Near Old Shiv Mandir, Imlota, Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

According to the police, the attack, executed to extort Rs 5 crore from the showroom owner, was ordered by fugitive gangster Himanshu, also known as Bhau, operating from abroad. The two men arrested have been identified as

Aakash, and Sumit.

On September 27, three assailants opened fire inside the Naraina showroom, firing approximately 15 rounds.

A case was registered at Naraina Police Station under an FIR, invoking sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Following the firing, multiple teams under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt of the Special Cell, and led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas, worked tirelessly to track the culprits.

After weeks of intelligence gathering, CCTV analysis, and manual inputs, police teams identified the shooters as Armaan Khan, Aakash and Sumit. A fourth accomplice, Deepak, a junior-level kickboxer was responsible for logistics and planning.

Police efforts to capture the suspects intensified after one of the shooters, Armaan Khan, was arrested by the team of Special Cell after a shootout. Deepak was also apprehended by the Crime Branch.

However, Aakash and Sumit evaded arrest by constantly changing their hideouts across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The duo did not stay at any location for more than a few hours, making the chase more difficult for law enforcement.

The breakthrough came on Thursday, when technical data analysis and intelligence revealed that the suspects were on their way to a hideout in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The Special Cell identified Aakash and Sumit on their train and arrested them at Miraj junction near Sangli, Maharashtra. They confessed to their involvement in the Naraina firing incident, where shooters Armaan, Aakash, and Sumit entered a showroom armed and delivered an extortion note before fleeing.

They travelled across multiple states before being caught.