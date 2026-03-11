Two accused in Bawana bizman murder nabbed

New Delhi: Two men accused of murdering a businessman during a robbery attempt in outer Delhi’s Bawana have been arrested following a brief exchange of gunfire with police, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Irfan (40), son of Asgar and a resident of Chand Bagh in Delhi, and Aishwary Panday (37), son of Narayan Pandey and a resident of Defence Colony, Bhopura Chowk, Hindon Mode in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the duo were wanted in connection with the murder of businessman Vaibhav Gandhi, who was shot dead on February 9 outside factories J-133 and J-21 in Sector 4 of the DSIIDC industrial area in Bawana.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am when unidentified assailants opened fire at Gandhi. He was rushed to MV Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case was registered at Bawana Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Acting on specific intelligence that two suspects would pass through the Shahbad Dairy area around midnight, a police team laid a trap. When intercepted, the suspects allegedly opened six rounds of fire at the police while attempting to flee.

Police retaliated with five rounds in self-defence, injuring both men before overpowering them.

They were taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini for treatment. Police said Irfan has been previously involved in 40 criminal cases across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while Panday has five cases against him.

Two pistols, four live cartridges, six empty shells, two helmets and a stolen motorcycle reported missing from the S P Badli area were recovered.

A fresh case has also been registered at Shahbad Dairy Police Station and further investigation is underway.