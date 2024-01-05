Two AAP MLAs conduct ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in Shahdara

New Delhi: In a move to garner public support, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Ram Niwas Goel and Kuldeep Kumar conducted a ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ public dialogue campaign in Shahdara.



The campaign follows the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door signature initiative.

Speaking at the event, Ram Niwas Goel accused the Modi government of unjustly targeting AAP leaders, emphasizing, “Today, the entire India knows that the corrupt leaders of the BJP who have amassed crores of rupees at their homes will not be targeted by the ED.” He questioned the ED’s notice to Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether it was as the AAP National Convenor or Delhi’s Chief Minister.

Goel expressed concern about deteriorating law and order in Delhi, blaming the BJP and Delhi’s L-G. He accused them of focusing on arresting Kejriwal instead of addressing rising crime rates. Kuldeep Kumar echoed similar sentiments, challenging the Modi government to face Kejriwal in the electoral arena instead of using ED and CBI.

Kumar asserted, “We have said before that Modi ji has two brothers: the ED and CBI.”

Addressing the public, Kumar stated, “Today, we have come to ask the people if the Modi government arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the fabricated and alleged liquor scam, should he run the government from jail or resign?” He highlighted the public’s preference for Kejriwal to govern from jail, stating, “People say, ‘Modi ji, who all will you put in jail, here everyone is Kejriwal.’”

Kumar questioned the ED’s neutrality, alleging preparedness of notices in the BJP office. He claimed, “Whenever notices come to AAP leaders, BJP immediately holds a press conference.” Accusing the Modi government of a pre-election conspiracy, Kumar declared, “Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they want to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail.”

This campaign comes amidst a political slugfest, with the AAP vociferously

defending its leaders against what it perceives as politically motivated actions by

central agencies.