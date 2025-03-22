Turn off power during Earth Hour: BSES to consumers

New Delhi: BSES on Thursday urged its consumers to turn off their power during Earth Hour on the weekend.

In a statement, BSES encouraged its over 50 lakh consumers and 2 crore residents in Delhi to participate by switching off power on Saturday from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Last year, Delhiites saved 206 MW of electricity during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 130 MW, the distribution company said in a statement.

This year, Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day. World wide fund for India (WWF-India) is marking this convergence with the theme ‘Be Water Wise,’ highlighting the link between energy and

water, it said.

“With over 8,000 rooftop solar connections, more than 5,500 electric vehicle charging points, and an expanding Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) network, we are working towards a greener future,” a BSES official was quoted as saying in the statement.

A WWF-India spokesperson emphasised that Earth Hour is a global movement that encourages individuals to make small lifestyle changes for a larger environmental impact.

“We especially urge housing societies and residents to switch off non-essential lights and be part of the biggest hour on Earth,” the spokesperson said.

Earth Hour began in Sydney in 2007 and is now observed in over 190 countries and territories.