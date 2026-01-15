Turkman Gate violence: Court denies bail to five accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of five men accused in the stone-pelting incident near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Turkman Gate, holding that the violence amounted to “an attack on the administration”. Rejecting the pleas of Kashif, Kaif, Adnan, Aarib and Sameer, the court cited CCTV footage, call detail records and provocative messages allegedly recovered from the accused.

It said injuries sustained by police officials on vital body parts ruled out a simple assault. The court added that issues raised by the defence would be examined during trial and declined relief at this stage.