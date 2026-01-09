Tulip bulbs plantation underway

New Delhi: Work is in progress on the plantation of tulip bulbs by the New Delhi Municipal Council

(NDMC) along Shanti Path and other key lawns in the national capital, in line with the civic body’s annual winter beautification drive.

The initiative part of a broader effort to brighten the cityscape during the cold season has seen gardeners and workers planting imported and locally sourced tulip bulbs in carefully prepared soil beds.

Officials said the plantation forms a segment of a larger programme this season in which over 2.6 lakh tulip bulbs are expected to be planted at prominent public spaces across the NDMC area, aiming to transform the landscape with vibrant colours as winter transitions to spring.

The project, which typically begins in late December, relies largely on Dutch-imported bulbs, acclaimed globally for their quality and vivid hues.