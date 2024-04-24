Tuition teacher’s son arrested for sexual assault of minor girl

NEW DELHI: A tuition teacher’s 32-year-old son was arrested by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Sangam Vihar. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.



According to the Police, the distressing incident unfolded on April 23, as the young girl returned home from her tuition class earlier than usual.

Upon being questioned by her mother, she revealed that the son of her tuition teacher had disrobed her and kissed her. The mother immediately reported the matter to the police, who promptly arrested the alleged perpetrator, Hom Singh (32), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

A case was registered at Police Station Sangam Vihar under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault on a woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have been praised for their swift and efficient response.