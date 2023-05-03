Tughlaqabad anti-encroachment drive plunges residents into despair

New Delhi: There was a scene of destruction, despair and helplessness, people were seen carrying their belongings and seeking shelters in safe places in the Tughlaqabad Fort area.



The incessant spells of rain taking over the Delhi’s roads and spaces have added to their woes. Days after the Delhi High Court direction, authorities on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at the Archaeological Survey of India’s Tughlaqabad Fort.

The action was taken days after the Delhi High Court directed the ASI to remove encroachments in the historic fort. The drive was carried out under the supervision of a team of officials from the South East Delhi district administration, MCD, Delhi Police and the ASI, sources said.

The encroachment included various structures such as dwellings, shanties and shops which had sprung in the period of the last several years, he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a demolition drive to remove encroachment from the Tughlakabad area in South Delhi.

Agreeing to hear the matter on the issue of rehabilitation, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority on the plea filed by some residents.

“Come tomorrow. We will take it up as the first item. Let them say if they have land. If you are ready to go to Narela side, we can tell them.

“Let notices be served on the Central government, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and the Delhi Development Authority. We are not staying,” the bench said.

About “250 bigha of land was reclaimed at the Fort site in 2000,” the source said.

A senior police officer said, “Under the supervision of district authorities, the demolition drive was conducted on the land of ASI, as per the court order. Police force was deployed for the protection of officials to ensure that there was no obstruction to officials in charge of carrying out their work.”

The Delhi High Court on April 24 had directed the ASI to remove encroachments in the historic Tughlaqabad Fort within four weeks, saying it cannot be a “silent spectator” on the issue.