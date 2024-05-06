TSR driver stabs man to death after argument

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a late-night incident that escalated from a heated argument with a TSR driver in South-West Delhi’s R.K. Puram area.



A PCR call at the R.K. Puram Police Station alerted the police about the incident.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar Ranwa (35), a resident of RK Puram, Delhi. The arrested accused was identified as Vinod (35), a resident of JNU servant quarters, New Delhi. According to the Police, they have confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 2:39 am on Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene at the DMS booth in Sector 4, R K Puram, where they found Mukesh Kumar Ranwa grievously injured.

Ranwa was quickly transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by police. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the conflict began with an altercation between Ranwa and an auto-rickshaw driver.

The argument reportedly escalated, culminating in the auto driver stabbing Ranwa, leading to fatal injuries.



The Delhi Police acted swiftly, registering a case of murder and launching an intense search for the suspect.

The accused TSR driver was apprehended by the team of the Delhi Police.