‘True creators’: CM assures full support to Prajapati community

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday assured full government support to the Prajapati (Kumhar) community, emphasising welfare, education, and empowerment for its members.

Speaking at the Prajapati Mahakumbh organised by the National Prajapati Federation at Adarsh Ramlila Ground in Narela, she praised the artistry and cultural contribution of the community, calling them “true creators who shape deities, utensils, and beauty from clay, connecting society through their labour and artistry.”

The event was attended by MP Yogender Chandolia, MLA Rajkaran Khatri, social organisations, and hundreds of community members. Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “The government will take every possible step for the welfare of the Prajapati community. Their traditional skills and creativity are truly inspiring.”

The Chief Minister underlined that her government is committed to promoting indigenous art and crafts under the ‘Vocal for Local’ mission. “Traditional craftsmanship is not merely a means of livelihood but a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage, and it is our responsibility to preserve and strengthen it,” she said.

She stressed that concrete measures would be taken to improve economic opportunities for the community. “We are determined to support the Prajapati community in every way, whether in education, skill development, or empowerment. Such initiatives will not only uplift the community but also give new recognition to indigenous industries,” Gupta added.

Linking the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, the Chief Minister noted that the Delhi government is focused on promoting handicrafts and making artisans self-reliant. “By supporting local artisans, we strengthen both our economy and our culture,” she remarked. Gupta also acknowledged that the Prajapati community has long been denied recognition and opportunities. “For years, this community has not received the respect and opportunities it truly deserves. Now, the Delhi Government will take strong and meaningful steps for their upliftment and empowerment,” she assured.

The Chief Minister’s remarks were received with enthusiasm by community members, who said they were hopeful that the promised initiatives would bring long-awaited change and recognition to their traditional craft.