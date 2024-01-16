Truck with gas cylinders overturns in Paschim Vihar

New Delhi: A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders met with an accident near Paschim Vihar East Metro Station here on Monday, officials said.

“We got information that a truck carrying LPG gas cylinders met with an accident near Paschim Vihar East Metro Station. A team was soon sent to the spot and the traffic was diverted from there to avoid any kind of major situation,” said a police officer, adding it prima facie seems that the truck lost control over the wheels while saving some other vehicles.

The police took to X to update about the traffic situation post the accident.

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh due to overturning of a truck under Paschim Vihar Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch,” police said.

The police later said that the vehicle was removed from the spot.

The police have started further investigation into the

matter.