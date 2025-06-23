Truck jumps divider, hits car and pedestrians; 5 hurt in Seelampur

NEW DELHI: A family of five individuals were injured after a speeding TATA truck jumped the road divider and collided with a Celerio car and pedestrians on Sunday early morning in Delhi’s Seelampur area, leading to the arrest of the offending vehicle driver.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Seelampur Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12:04 am prompting an immediate response from local police. The accident took place near 66 Foota Road when a truck, en route from Sanatan Dharm Mandir, lost control, crossed the divider, and crashed into a Celerio car before hitting five pedestrians.

The victims have been identified as Noorie (27), wife of Nabi Hasan, Afsari (55), wife of late Sagir, Haseen alias Sonu (25), son of Mehandi Hasan, Mehak (18), daughter of Salim, and Foolbi (25), daughter of Sagir, all residents of New Seelampur, Delhi.

They sustained varying degrees of injuries and were promptly rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital for medical attention.

Police teams, along with personnel from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), inspected the site shortly after the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that negligent and rash driving led to the accident. Authorities have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Seelampur.

The driver of the TATA-407 truck has been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation. While police have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver, they confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway.

Senior police officials have stated that detailed questioning and examination of CCTV footage from nearby locations will be part of the ongoing investigation. The motive behind the reckless driving, whether due to intoxication, fatigue, or mechanical failure, is yet to be determined.

Residents have raised road safety concerns over frequent nighttime accidents on the 66 Foota stretch, urging stricter patrolling and speed control. Authorities have assured thorough investigation and appropriate action for justice.