Truck driver killed after crashing into divider while fleeing accident site

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old truck driver was killed after his vehicle crashed into a road divider and overturned in the Okhla Industrial Area in southeast Delhi while he was allegedly trying to flee after hitting a motorcycle at another location, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Monday near the SIS Prosegur building in the Okhla Industrial Area.

Acting on a PCR call about the accident, a team reached the spot and found that a truck had overturned after ramming into a road divider near the Okhla underpass,” a senior police officer said.

A man was found lying unconscious near the vehicle, who was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Lokendra, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. Shortly before the fatal crash, the truck had hit a motorcycle near a petrol pump in Sarita Vihar, the officer said.

“Two persons – the bike rider and the person sitting behind – sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable,”he added.

After the collision, the truck driver allegedly fled the spot and crashed into the divider near the Okhla underpass after losing control of the truck.