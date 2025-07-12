Truck carrying chemical containers falls into ditch, catches fire

GURUGRAM: A truck carrying chemical containers caught fire after it lost control and plunged into a 30-foot ditch near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday afternoon. The vehicle, en route to Gurugram from Jaipur, overturned while taking a turn around 1 pm. Due to the impact, the chemical containers were damaged and caught fire, leading to small explosions. The driver, Saadab, and helper, Sakil, were rescued with minor injuries by police and local residents and taken to Sohna Civil Hospital. The fire was extinguished after a 30-minute effort by the fire brigade, assisted by the police. Traffic in the area was diverted during the operation. Assistant Superintendent of Police Devender Siwach said both men were stable and under treatment, and that a detailed probe into the cause of the

accident is underway.