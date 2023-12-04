Truck carrying camel meat seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has seized a truck carrying alleged camel meat near Lawrence Road in the northwest area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), reached the spot and collected samples of the meat and sent it to a laboratory for examinations, they said.

“We got a complaint this morning and a team from Keshav Puram Police station rushed to the spot. Our team had seized a truck carrying the meat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said.

A team from FSSAI has collected the samples and sent them for testing. An investigation is underway and an FIR is being registered, the DCP said.

Deputy Director of Licensing Authority, FSSAI, Manisha Narayan told PTI, “We got information about the matter from our regional head and soon a team was formed and we reached the spot. We have collected samples from here. The meat is most probably of a camel. We also got the tail of a camel. We have asked the police to take legal action against the culprits. We are also checking the entire cold storage to know about the matter.”

According to sources, some local activists got information about a truck which was allegedly carrying camel meat near Lawrence Road.