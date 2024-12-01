Tripura man nabbed in courier scam

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old cyber fraudster from his village near the Bangladesh border in Tripura for duping people with fake parcel delivery scams, officials said on Sunday.

The police recovered Rs 2.40 lakh from Kalyan Roy, they added.

According to officials, Sunil Verma, a Delhi resident, filed a complaint in February 2022, alleging he was duped of Rs 2.66 lakh in a parcel delivery scam.

Verma connected with a fraudster posing as an American woman on social media in September 2021, who promised to send valuable items. In October, Verma received a call from a fake delivery partner demanding various payments to release the parcel.

Afterwards, the caller severed contact. Roy was arrested in Tripura after a four-day operation and confessed

to the scam.